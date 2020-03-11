All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

5484 Deforest Drive

5484 Deforest Drive · No Longer Available
Blacklick Estates
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

5484 Deforest Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is no longer available!

This Beautiful Ranch house has 3 Bedrooms/ 1 Bathroom and a very cute front porch! Right when you walk in you are greeted with the nice big living room! There is a ton of natural lighting as well. Connected to the living room is the spacious kitchen which has a ton of counter space! This does have a breakfast bar to entertain guests which is connected to the dining room! There is a door that leads to the fully fenced in backyard and awning. There is a huge basement as well!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5484 Deforest Drive have any available units?
5484 Deforest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5484 Deforest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5484 Deforest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5484 Deforest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5484 Deforest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive offer parking?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive have a pool?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5484 Deforest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5484 Deforest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

