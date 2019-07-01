3525 Cadell Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 level split home with 3 spacious bedrooms, partially finished basement, covered front porch and a fenced in back yard! Plus prior to move in there will be NEW carpet, NEW paint and wall paper removed throughout! White refrigerator and stove in the kitchen. Great neighborhood within Groveport-Madison schools.



1 year lease minimum. $1150/month. $1150 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Pet Policy:

Smaller pets welcome with $250 nonrefundable deposit. $25/month per pet. Two pets max.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.