All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 3525 Cadell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
3525 Cadell Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3525 Cadell Road

3525 Cadell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3525 Cadell Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 level split home with 3 spacious bedrooms, partially finished basement, covered front porch and a fenced in back yard! Plus prior to move in there will be NEW carpet, NEW paint and wall paper removed throughout! White refrigerator and stove in the kitchen. Great neighborhood within Groveport-Madison schools.

1 year lease minimum. $1150/month. $1150 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Pet Policy:
Smaller pets welcome with $250 nonrefundable deposit. $25/month per pet. Two pets max.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Cadell Road have any available units?
3525 Cadell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 3525 Cadell Road have?
Some of 3525 Cadell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Cadell Road currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Cadell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Cadell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 Cadell Road is pet friendly.
Does 3525 Cadell Road offer parking?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Cadell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Cadell Road have a pool?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Cadell Road have accessible units?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Cadell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Cadell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Cadell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 2 BedroomsBlacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus