Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2BR-1BA w/ detached garage - Bexley Schools!! -

Nicely renovated and MUCH BIGGER than it looks! You won't believe your eyes once you step inside! The upstairs bedrooms are huge, as is the eat-in kitchen. New carpet and tile floors, tile countertops and a great fenced yard! Detached 1-car garage in back as well.



(RLNE4942927)