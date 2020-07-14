Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator hardwood floors carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible on-site laundry package receiving

Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Not only are they spacious, but each apartment home features a private balcony or patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and generous closet space. Plus, Windsor Place is a pet-friendly community, so your furry friend can move in with you!



The fantastic location of Windsor Place is within walking distance of Wright State University, Franklin University, and Clark State Community College, though if you have a car these journeys will be much faster. If you would rather take public transportation, there is a bus stop just minutes away from the apartments that goes straight into all of these campuses. On top of that, Windsor Place is within walking distance of a great variety of bars, restaurants, shops, and more. If you do drive and want to get out of the town, both Interstate 675 and Ohio State Route 4 are just a few minutes away, connecting Beavercreek with both Dayton and Springfield.