Beavercreek, OH
Windsor Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Windsor Place

Open Now until 5pm
3944 Camberlee Way · (937) 634-7925
Location

3944 Camberlee Way, Beavercreek, OH 45324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5603 · Avail. Aug 31

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 4904 · Avail. Sep 30

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 7005 · Avail. Aug 31

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
package receiving
Windsor Place offers affordable apartments that are perfect for students and families looking for their next place to call home. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. Not only are they spacious, but each apartment home features a private balcony or patio, fully-equipped kitchen, and generous closet space. Plus, Windsor Place is a pet-friendly community, so your furry friend can move in with you!

The fantastic location of Windsor Place is within walking distance of Wright State University, Franklin University, and Clark State Community College, though if you have a car these journeys will be much faster. If you would rather take public transportation, there is a bus stop just minutes away from the apartments that goes straight into all of these campuses. On top of that, Windsor Place is within walking distance of a great variety of bars, restaurants, shops, and more. If you do drive and want to get out of the town, both Interstate 675 and Ohio State Route 4 are just a few minutes away, connecting Beavercreek with both Dayton and Springfield.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $249 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Place have any available units?
Windsor Place has 3 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Place have?
Some of Windsor Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Place currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Place is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Place offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Place offers parking.
Does Windsor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Place have a pool?
No, Windsor Place does not have a pool.
Does Windsor Place have accessible units?
Yes, Windsor Place has accessible units.
Does Windsor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Place has units with air conditioning.
