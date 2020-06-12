/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beavercreek, OH
Mallard Landing
2372 Mallard Ln, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1400 sqft
Just one mile south of I-675, these one-, two- and three-bedroom units offer amenities including utility rooms, ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances and ceramic tile surrounding the tub. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780
3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1453 sqft
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided.
2724 Laurelwood Ct
2724 Larelwood Court, Beavercreek, OH
2724 Laurelwood Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Beavercreek - Near Schools, 1.5 miles to WPAFB, Mall, I-675 - Available 4-Bed 2.5-Bath spacious, elegant, upgraded, and beautiful 2010 single-family home.
1936 Wilene Drive
1936 Wilene Drive, Beavercreek, OH
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Beavercreek School District. Located on a large corner lot, backing up to the playground and fields of Saville Park.
2791 Oriole Drive
2791 Oriole Drive, Beavercreek, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1538 sqft
Beavercreek Brick Ranch - Beavercreek brick ranch. Three bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with 2 remotes. Central air and high efficiency heating system. Stove and refrigerator are included.
Results within 1 mile of Beavercreek
1942 Daffodil Drive
1942 Daffodil Drive, Greene County, OH
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
Results within 5 miles of Beavercreek
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.
Old North Dayton
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Burkhardt
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.
Twin Towers
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.
Burkhardt
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated
1385 Maplegrove Drive
1385 Maplegrove Dr, Fairborn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1636 sqft
1385 Maplegrove Drive Available 06/19/20 1385 Maplegrove 3BR/1.5BA (Fairborn) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Fairborn, Ohio.
1733 Windemere Dr
1733 Windemere Drive, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1729 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home in East Kettering. This home features an open floor plan with all new appliances.
3400 Harwood St
3400 Harwood Street, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Located off of Wilmington Pike, close to restaurants, parks, schools, & entertainment.
Linden Heights
1318 Pursell Avenue
1318 Pursell Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1194 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.
1004 Ansel Drive
1004 Ansel Drive, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
2473 East Dorothy Lane
2473 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Kettering. Tenant pays all utilities; we bill water & trash to you in addition to rent. Pets are permitted - fees and conditions apply.
Walnut Hills
1031 Highland Ave
1031 Highland Avenue, Dayton, OH
1031 Highland Ave Available 05/01/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, AC and superb condition - Exquisitely updated and move in ready. Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of space.
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 10 miles of Beavercreek
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$988
1175 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
