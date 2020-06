Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This is a 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Tenant only pays gas and electric. FREE water and trash pick up. Stove and refrigerator are furnished. Lawn care is provided, laundry hook up with storage area in basement, has A/C, and a carport. If you are interested or have any questions, you can call our office at 419-281-3446. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



