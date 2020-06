Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom 2 story home. The rent is $709.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Dishwasher and a microwave are furnished. NO PETS, has laundry hook-ups, and a garage. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446 to discuss. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



No Pets Allowed



