Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

161 Ronald Ave

161 Ronald Avenue · (419) 281-3446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Ronald Avenue, Ashland, OH 44805

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $765 · Avail. now

$765

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $765.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are furnished and has laundry hook-ups. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.

COVID-19 Update :

Our front office door is currently closed to the public. We are, however, still fully staffed & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions or if you would like to schedule a viewing of available properties. Also, please view are website at bauerrealty.com for all of our listings.

Applications can be submitted through our website or dropped off in our after hours mail slot.

Rent payments can be submitted through the online portal or dropped off in the after hours mail slot as well.

Thank you for your patience & understanding during this difficult time.

(RLNE5719343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Ronald Ave have any available units?
161 Ronald Ave has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Ronald Ave have?
Some of 161 Ronald Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Ronald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
161 Ronald Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Ronald Ave pet-friendly?
No, 161 Ronald Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 161 Ronald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 161 Ronald Ave does offer parking.
Does 161 Ronald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Ronald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Ronald Ave have a pool?
No, 161 Ronald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 161 Ronald Ave have accessible units?
No, 161 Ronald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Ronald Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Ronald Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Ronald Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Ronald Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
