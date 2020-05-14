161 Ronald Ave

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 story home with a 2 car garage. The rent is $765.00 a month. It is a 12 month lease. Tenant pay gas, electric, and water. Tenant mows lawn. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are furnished and has laundry hook-ups. If you are interested, please contact our office at 419-281-3446. Our hours are 8 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Also, please view our website at bauerrealty.com for more of our listings.



COVID-19 Update :



Our front office door is currently closed to the public. We are, however, still fully staffed & answering phones daily. Please call if you have any questions or if you would like to schedule a viewing of available properties. Also, please view are website at bauerrealty.com for all of our listings.



Applications can be submitted through our website or dropped off in our after hours mail slot.



Rent payments can be submitted through the online portal or dropped off in the after hours mail slot as well.



Thank you for your patience & understanding during this difficult time.



