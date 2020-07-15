2 Apartments For Rent Near University of Cincinnati-Clermont College

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Olive Branch Townhomes
100 Stonelick Woods Dr, Batavia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1108 sqft
Welcome to Olive Branch! Olive Branch Townhomes is nestled in a park-like setting with open green spaces, mature shade trees and a bark-covered playground.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
730 batavia williamsburg pike
730 Old State Route 32, Batavia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Batavia East Condos - Property Id: 303008 Batavia Ohio condos with forestry view balcony and large 2 bedroom ,and 1.5 bath with washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

