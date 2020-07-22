/
Erie Community College
28 Apartments For Rent Near Erie Community College
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.
Waterfront
Pasquale at Waterfront Place
132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1342 sqft
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths.
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.
Bryant
394 Elmwood Avenue
394 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of living in a 2 bedroom loft with all the amenities necessary to make your living comfortable. The loft is an entire third floor of an 1880's Victorian Mansion on Elmwood Avenue.
Bryant
925 Delaware Avenue
925 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated 1 bedroom/1bath all-inclusive unit in one of Buffalo's premier buildings. Located on the 9th floor, the gorgeous Northern & Eastern views offer plenty of light.
Bryant
77 Linwood Ave. - 6
77 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Absolutely stunning large 2-bdrm unit walking distance from the Buffalo Medical Campus. Unit Features high ceilings, over sized rooms (main room 400 sq ft!!), newer windows, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, AC and much more.
Grant Ferry
50 California St
50 California Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1398 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautifully Updated 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Family Home in Buffalo's Lower West Side! Enjoy almost 1400 sqft of modern and original features such as formal living/dining rooms, tastefully updated baths & eat-in kitchen, original oak floors,
Central Business District
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.
Bryant
849 Delaware Avenue
849 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
703 sqft
Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.
Grant Ferry
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.
Bryant
390 Elmwood Avenue
390 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Second story spacious flat in converted victorian home. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, right on Elmwood Avenue, steps from Thin Man Brewery, Newbury Cafe Childrens Hospital and more favorite local spots.
Allen
4 St. John's Pl. - 2
4 Saint Johns Place, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$945
900 sqft
Furnished, well appointed studio apartment. Updated kitchen and bath with lots of granite, tile, and natural stone. Free laundry in building. Gas, electric, heat, AC, and WIFI included. Renter's insurance required. Please email for quickest response.
Allen
203 West Tupper, Upper
203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Upper Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double.
Bryant
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.
Allen
481 Franklin Street
481 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
Discover one of the coolest renovations in Allentown - Strathman Manor. This mid-century structure began as a Union Hall, then housed a jewelry manufacturer. It now welcome residents in chic, urban apartments.
Allen
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.
Albright
612 Lafayette Ave
612 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Stunning furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in the Elmwood Village! This newly renovated 3rd floor unit is is full of charm and wonderful natural light (skylights!)Tenants of 612 Lafayette will have access to on premise laundry, garage
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.
Masten Park
1212 S Michigan Ave 2009
1212 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$1,688
Studio in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN - Property Id: 233623 Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure.
Front Park
716 West Ave Avenue
716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded.
Bryant
404 West Utica Street - 2
404 West Utica Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, plus bonus office apartment is located in the heart of the Elmwood Village. This beautiful apartment is close to all the best restaurants and shopping the Elmwood Village, Allentown and West Side have to offer.
Waterfront
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half
Front Park
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!
Bryant
22 Oakland Place
22 Oakland Place, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3827 sqft
Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace.