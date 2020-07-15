Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near NKU
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
4 Units Available
Silverwoods Landing Apartments
932 Matinee Blvd, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$885
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Silverwoods Landing Apartments in Cold Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
Available 08/20/20 The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 ‘the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South End
830 Alexandria Pike
830 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 09/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117065 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.
