Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room. Two large out door decks both upper and lower, Heated salt water pool with over sized patio, All beautifully landscaped. Includes Kayaks and Stand up paddle boards. Close to main st. village and houses of worship.