Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

459 Dune Road

459 Dune Road · No Longer Available
Location

459 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Westhampton Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
furnished
If city living is stressing you out,
then this beach home is for YOU!

Awake to the sights and sounds of gently crashing waves.

Gorgeous Oceanfront Apartment for Rent!
at
The Sandcastle
459 Dune Road
Westhampton Beach

Imagine living directly on the shore in one of the most elegantly-furnished
one-bedroom units at the Sandcastle: 18A.

View pink sunrises on the ocean and orange sunsets on the bay.. all from home!

Grow colorful flowers and herbs on your spacious terrace.

Taste your morning coffee with a breeze overlooking the blue Atlantic.

Imbibe the most serene sunsets from your bedroom window.

The impeccably-clean apartment and well-managed coop building awaits your arrival with open arms and spectacular views.

The Sandcastle is less than two hours from Manhattan and a world away from the city crowds.

No worries about one-lane, bumper-to-bumper traffic so common in the other Hamptons.
This home is the perfect and quick escape!

3 videos on YouTube:
Westhampton Beach Sandcastle 18A

Interested? Call owner:
(917) 292-9779

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Dune Road have any available units?
459 Dune Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westhampton Beach, NY.
What amenities does 459 Dune Road have?
Some of 459 Dune Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Dune Road currently offering any rent specials?
459 Dune Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Dune Road pet-friendly?
No, 459 Dune Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westhampton Beach.
Does 459 Dune Road offer parking?
Yes, 459 Dune Road does offer parking.
Does 459 Dune Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Dune Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Dune Road have a pool?
No, 459 Dune Road does not have a pool.
Does 459 Dune Road have accessible units?
No, 459 Dune Road does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Dune Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Dune Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Dune Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 459 Dune Road has units with air conditioning.
