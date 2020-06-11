Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

If city living is stressing you out,

then this beach home is for YOU!



Awake to the sights and sounds of gently crashing waves.



Gorgeous Oceanfront Apartment for Rent!

at

The Sandcastle

459 Dune Road

Westhampton Beach



Imagine living directly on the shore in one of the most elegantly-furnished

one-bedroom units at the Sandcastle: 18A.



View pink sunrises on the ocean and orange sunsets on the bay.. all from home!



Grow colorful flowers and herbs on your spacious terrace.



Taste your morning coffee with a breeze overlooking the blue Atlantic.



Imbibe the most serene sunsets from your bedroom window.



The impeccably-clean apartment and well-managed coop building awaits your arrival with open arms and spectacular views.



The Sandcastle is less than two hours from Manhattan and a world away from the city crowds.



No worries about one-lane, bumper-to-bumper traffic so common in the other Hamptons.

This home is the perfect and quick escape!



3 videos on YouTube:

Westhampton Beach Sandcastle 18A



Interested? Call owner:

(917) 292-9779