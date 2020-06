Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Charming, Pristine Traditional Home In Beautiful Westhampton Beach Village. Close To Town And Beach! Gorgeous, Private, Yard. Thoughtful Outdoor Living Space, Fire-Pit And Lots Of Seating For Family And Friends. Mature Landscaping Surrounds The Park-Like Yard And In-Ground, Salt Water Dipping Pool. Lovely Interior W/Central Air. Comfortable 4th Bedroom, Office And Laundry Room In Basement. Make This Your Home Sweet Home In Westhampton Beach This Summer! (also for sale).