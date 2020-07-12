All apartments in Westhampton Beach
15 Pin Oak Lane

15 Pin Oak Lane · (516) 429-9675
Location

15 Pin Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Westhampton Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
new construction
Clean as Can Be! New Everything! In Village Location . Close to All WHB has to Offer This is 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 Baths with Bedroom and Bath on Ground Level. Finished Basement and New Heated Pool! Pets CONSIDERED.Open Layout and Right Where You Want to be. Close to Restaurants, Houses of Worship, Shops, Movies, Performing Arts, Rogers Beach, Farmers Market, Library Train, and Jitney too! Also, NEW Main Street Which Will be Open! On a Cul De Sac .. September 9 thru October 4 $15,000..Thanks for Looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

