15 Pin Oak Lane

Clean as Can Be! New Everything! In Village Location . Close to All WHB has to Offer This is 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 Baths with Bedroom and Bath on Ground Level. Finished Basement and New Heated Pool! Pets CONSIDERED.Open Layout and Right Where You Want to be. Close to Restaurants, Houses of Worship, Shops, Movies, Performing Arts, Rogers Beach, Farmers Market, Library Train, and Jitney too! Also, NEW Main Street Which Will be Open! On a Cul De Sac .. September 9 thru October 4 $15,000..Thanks for Looking!