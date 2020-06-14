72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY
The NY Times has described Hempstead as having an "Everybody Loves Raymond" appeal.
Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community. See more
Finding an apartment in West Hempstead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.