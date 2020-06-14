Apartment List
/
NY
/
west hempstead
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY

Finding an apartment in West Hempstead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of West Hempstead

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
Results within 5 miles of West Hempstead
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3676 Illona Ln
3676 Illona Lane, Oceanside, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.
Results within 10 miles of West Hempstead
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj
City Guide for West Hempstead, NY

The NY Times has described Hempstead as having an "Everybody Loves Raymond" appeal.

Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Hempstead, NY

Finding an apartment in West Hempstead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

West Hempstead 1 BedroomsWest Hempstead 2 BedroomsWest Hempstead 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Hempstead Apartments with Balcony
West Hempstead Apartments with GarageWest Hempstead Apartments with GymWest Hempstead Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Hempstead Apartments with PoolWest Hempstead Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hempstead Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NY
North New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology