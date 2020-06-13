17 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY with balcony
If Harold Dieterle, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, loves and lives in West Babylon, expect there to be something delicious about this cozy suburb.
With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Babylon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.