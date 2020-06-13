Apartment List
/
NY
/
west babylon
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

17 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in
Results within 5 miles of West Babylon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Amityville
1 Unit Available
39 Ireland Place
39 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
Results within 10 miles of West Babylon
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
60 E John Street
60 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,250
2600 sqft
Mint hugh colonial in mint condition, 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertop, wooden floors thru out.Hugh Living/dining room, steel appliances,wooden deck, 2 totally new bathrooms.Many Extras.
City Guide for West Babylon, NY

If Harold Dieterle, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, loves and lives in West Babylon, expect there to be something delicious about this cozy suburb.

With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Babylon, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Babylon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

West Babylon 1 BedroomsWest Babylon 2 BedroomsWest Babylon 3 Bedrooms
West Babylon Apartments with BalconyWest Babylon Apartments with Parking
West Babylon Apartments with PoolWest Babylon Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NY
West Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYSelden, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYLynbrook, NYSt. James, NYBayville, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYHewlett, NY
Smithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYOceanside, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYSea Cliff, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Adelphi UniversityHofstra University
Molloy College
Farmingdale State College