315 South Massey Street

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor apt in a lovely Victorian home on the south side of Watertown. Original hardwood floors, living room with 2 gorgeous stained glass windows, formal dining room with pretty mantle and nonworking fireplace, 1 large master bedroom with double closets, 1 smaller bedroom with a closet, kitchen, full bath, and side deck with your own private fenced in yard. Apt comes with 1 stall of the garage and the spot in front of it.Owner PAYS FOR HEAT, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN CARE, AND SNOW REMOVAL. Tenant is responsible for electric bill and trash removal. Rent and security deposit required to move in ($1950). Landlord references A MUST! Prefer no pets but a cat or dog may be acceptable, breed restrictions. Apt will be available August 1st.