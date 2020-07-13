/
pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Watertown, NY
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1543 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1540 sqft
Located only 10 minutes to the Fort Drum base, Parkstead Watertown at Black River features the largest townhomes and garden apartments in the heart of Watertown.
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1709 sqft
Welcome to Parkstead Watertown at City Center, a picturesque community featuring some of the largest apartments in Watertown, NY.
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1334 sqft
Enjoy walk-in closets, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Private patios, landscaped courtyards, a pool and sundeck and a gym. The pet-friendly community is near I-81.
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.
1144 State Street
1144 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
First level 2 bedroom.1 bath apartment for lease. Huge living room, spacious kitchen. Coin operated laundry on site.The interior has just been painted, kitchen has new vinyl, and the bathroom has been upgraded.
221 Flower Ave W
221 West Flower Avenue, Watertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3612 sqft
Looking for a huge house located in the Watertown area. Well look no further, this home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large living and dining area, gated driveway and backyard.
241 Winslow Street
241 Winslow Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute and spacious 1 bedroom apartment for rent!!! New interior paint and brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Big sized bedroom and open living room and kitchen. Rent included water,sewer,trash, lawn care and snow care.
1146 State Street
1146 State Street, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Upper 2 bedroom 1 bath for lease. The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space, nice big bathroom. Large living-room. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Large front and back yard. Close to downtown Watertown as well as Thompson Park. Minutes from Ft. Drum.
315 South Massey Street
315 Massey Street South, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor apt in a lovely Victorian home on the south side of Watertown.
505 Washington Street - 204
505 Washington Street, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
These luxury apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and abundant natural light. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable. Landlord pays water/sewer, Internet, lawn maintenance, garbage and snow removal.
223 State Street - 7
223 State St, Watertown, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Watertown on the square with all utilities included: electricity, heat, water, sewer, trash removal. Apartment includes living room, kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road
19158 County Road 165, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1328 sqft
Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors.
21492 Miser Hill Rd
21492 Miser Road, Jefferson County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1395 sqft
Country 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Rental in Black River - If you are looking for a rental in the Country make sure to check out this 2 Bedroom /1 Bath mobile home that is available for immediate occupancy.
27889 Rogers Road
27889 Rogers Road, Jefferson County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2800 sqft
Beautiful stick built single family home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Has an attached 728 sq foot 2 stall garage. Premium large formal dining room and arched high ceilings throughout.
