315 South Massey Street

315 South Massey Street · (315) 788-7171
Location

315 South Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1st floor apt in a lovely Victorian home on the south side of Watertown. Original hardwood floors, living room with 2 gorgeous stained glass windows, formal dining room with pretty mantle and nonworking fireplace, 1 large master bedroom with double closets, 1 smaller bedroom with a closet, kitchen, full bath, and side deck with your own private fenced in yard. Apt comes with 1 stall of the garage and the spot in front of it.Owner PAYS FOR HEAT, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN CARE, AND SNOW REMOVAL. Tenant is responsible for electric bill and trash removal. Rent and security deposit required to move in ($1850). Landlord references A MUST! Prefer no pets but a cat or dog may be acceptable, breed restrictions. Apt will be available July 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 315 South Massey Street have any available units?
315 South Massey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown, NY.
What amenities does 315 South Massey Street have?
Some of 315 South Massey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 South Massey Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 South Massey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 South Massey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 South Massey Street is pet friendly.
Does 315 South Massey Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 South Massey Street does offer parking.
Does 315 South Massey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 South Massey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 South Massey Street have a pool?
No, 315 South Massey Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 South Massey Street have accessible units?
No, 315 South Massey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 South Massey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 South Massey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 South Massey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 South Massey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
