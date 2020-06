Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area. The house comes with a nice size deck, beautiful backyard and front yard with mountain view. The rent includes electricity, water and sewer. Tenant must have good credit, income verification and good references from prior landlord.