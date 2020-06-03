All apartments in Wallkill
22 Wallkill Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

22 Wallkill Avenue

22 Walkill Avenue · (845) 457-9174
Location

22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY 12589

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer dryer combo, great space with storage, tasteful custom trim along with really nice flooring and a gorgeous custom bathroom. All this and located right in the center of town making it easy to walk to shops, bank, eateries and a really nice park on the Wallkill river with a boat launch. The entire building is being renovated so there will be an amazing entire new fa ade on the front of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have any available units?
22 Wallkill Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Wallkill Avenue have?
Some of 22 Wallkill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Wallkill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Wallkill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Wallkill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Wallkill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wallkill.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 Wallkill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Wallkill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Wallkill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Wallkill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Wallkill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Wallkill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Wallkill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
