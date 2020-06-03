22 Wallkill Avenue

Amenities
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer dryer combo, great space with storage, tasteful custom trim along with really nice flooring and a gorgeous custom bathroom. All this and located right in the center of town making it easy to walk to shops, bank, eateries and a really nice park on the Wallkill river with a boat launch. The entire building is being renovated so there will be an amazing entire new fa ade on the front of the building.