55 E Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage

RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom two story home is centrally located in the Valley Central School District, a short walk from the beginning of the Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, walking distance to local parks and restaurants, only a few minutes from the all NEW Hannaford Shopping Plaza, walking distance to the ALL NEW 24 hour fitness center, and close to public transportation. This home features ample counter space and cabinetry, tile back splash, custom tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, carpeted bedrooms, garage parking and easy to maintain landscaping. This home is ready to lease. Call today!!!