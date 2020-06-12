/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victor, NY
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.
Results within 5 miles of Victor
1 Unit Available
2654 Whalen Road
2654 Whalen Road, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2628 sqft
If you are concerned about our the world and our ecosystem this is the home for you. Built by Earth Sheltered Technologies, Inc. Featuring Solar and windmill power. Your backup system is rated to give you power for over a month.
1 Unit Available
6451 Forest Glen
6451 Forest Glen, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5.
Results within 10 miles of Victor
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
68 Miles Avenue
68 Miles Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
FAIRPORT VILLAGE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath CAPE COD HOME METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & CARED FOR GREAT VILLAGE LOCATION TO PERINTON REC CENTER & VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT*MINUTES TO EASTVIEW MALL,WEGMANS,PERINTON PLAZA*SPECTACULAR GEM OF A HOME W/MANY UPGRADES ON
1 Unit Available
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.