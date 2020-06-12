/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victor, NY
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1264 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1227 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Victor
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Pond Road
2360 Pond Road, Ontario County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
VERY NICE 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Unit above Garage.....LARGE eatin Kitchen with Fridg and Stove. Laundry/Storage Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups.... Freshly Painted, newer carpet... QUITE Living!!
Results within 10 miles of Victor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1235 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living at way less the cost. Pittsford 2 bedroom Large eat-in Kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom, full bathroom. The basement is a walkout and has laundry hookups. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Enough parking for 2 vehicles. AVAILABLE JULY 1ST.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Mile Square Road
1080 Mile Square Road, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
2 bedroom carriage house apartment with the use of 2 bays of the garage. Outside deck on second floor. All appliances including Washer and Dryer on site. Very private. Honeoye Falls Lima Schools. Immediate possession.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished