Apartment List
/
NY
/
valley stream
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY

Finding an apartment in Valley Stream that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Stream
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
1069 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
2932 Beach Channel Dr 3P
29-32 Beach Channel Drive, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2932 beach channel Dr 2 bedroom - Property Id: 263180 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hollis
1 Unit Available
90-19 198th Street
90-19 198th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Pet Friendly Building, Fully Gutted and Renovated, Bright, Sunny and Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment with a Gourmet Eat-In-Kitchen, Marble Bathroom and Hardwood Floors Throughout In A Residential Rental Building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
175-06 Devonshire Road
175-06 Devonshire Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Oversized 1 Bedroom Apartment In Pre War Building "Henley Hall" . Top Floor With Amazing Views Overlooking Jamaica Estates. Doorman Building, Pet Friendly. Close To F Train 179 St.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
73-25 217th Street
73-25 217th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Coop 2 bedroom apt for rent, Coop board applications and coop interview required. Approximately 600 sqft. Newly Listed! Lower Unit, Set Inside A Beautiful Private Courtyard, New Storm And Front Doors/Windows.Private Entrance, Bbq Ok, Sd26.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.
City Guide for Valley Stream, NY

Greetings and salutations, Valley Stream, New York apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the primo destination for all your apartment hunting escapades! A quiet, peaceful little city situated a mere 15 miles from the heart of the Big Apple, Valley Stream is an ideal stomping grounds for any New Yorker looking for Manhattan-style lodgings without having to pay Manhattan-like prices. Sounds like your cup of tea (the Long Island variety, perhaps?) Sure it does! Fortunately, you...

Apartments, townhouses, and rental homes in and around Valley Stream come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way to sprawling, 1000-plus square foot townhomes for the entire family. Looking to score a rental in Valley Stream without having to pay an arm or a leg (or a finger and a toe, for that matter)? Luckily for you, a variety of 1BR apartments and houses for rent are amply available in Valley Stream Village, North Valley Stream, South Valley Stream, and North Woodmere in the $1200-$1300 range. High rollers, meanwhile, will be glad to know that a modest number of luxury townhomes/condos and multi-BR rental properties are there for the taking as well (usually for around $1700). Considering 1700 greenbacks is barely enough to score you a wet cardboard box in big brother Manhattan, we think you’ll find even the most expensive rentals in Valley Stream to be reasonably priced.

Another nifty little thing about apartments for rent in Valley Stream is that they typically come equipped with boatloads (yep, boatloads) of dynamite amenities. You practically have to be a gazillionaire to score an apartment in Manhattan that features a patio, balcony, private driveway, and in-unit laundry facilities, but in Valley Stream such digs are a dime a dozen. Other rentals in Valley Stream offer scenic views, hardwood floors, clubhouses, free tenant parking, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. And, yes, it’s actually possible to score a pet-friendly rental in Valley Stream without having to sign your life savings and your soul over to your landlord. Just come prepared with a list of previous residences, bank account info, and proof of income when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking your feet up “On the Trail of the Rising Sun” in no time! Most property managers in Valley Stream do, however, run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to seal the deal.

Conveniently located along the Long Island Rail Roads, Valley Stream is an ideal living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the Valley Stream, New York apartment of your dreams, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Valley Stream, NY

Finding an apartment in Valley Stream that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Valley Stream 1 BedroomsValley Stream 2 BedroomsValley Stream 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValley Stream 3 BedroomsValley Stream Apartments with Balcony
Valley Stream Apartments with GarageValley Stream Apartments with GymValley Stream Apartments with Hardwood FloorsValley Stream Apartments with Parking
Valley Stream Apartments with PoolValley Stream Apartments with Washer-DryerValley Stream Dog Friendly ApartmentsValley Stream Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYLong Beach, NYRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University