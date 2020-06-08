All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:02 PM

467 FULTON ST

467 Fulton Street · (518) 526-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY 12180
Downtown Troy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River. Easy commuter access to all major highways. Cats an extra $30 per month, Dogs an extra $50 per month. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays water/sewer and trash pickup. Good Credit and background check needed. One month's rent for security plus 1st months rent upon signing lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 FULTON ST have any available units?
467 FULTON ST has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 467 FULTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
467 FULTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 FULTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 FULTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 467 FULTON ST offer parking?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 467 FULTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 FULTON ST have a pool?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 467 FULTON ST have accessible units?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 467 FULTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 467 FULTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 FULTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
