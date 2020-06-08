467 FULTON ST

Amenities

Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River. Easy commuter access to all major highways. Cats an extra $30 per month, Dogs an extra $50 per month. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays water/sewer and trash pickup. Good Credit and background check needed. One month's rent for security plus 1st months rent upon signing lease.