246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy. Professionally designed, constructed and managed by Collar City Collective, this incredible living space features solid hardwood floors, exposed brick and beams, custom tile, tons of natural light from 3 walls of very large windows and a private entrance off the balcony (for starters). Fully equipped kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, hand-crafted nestled live-edge built-in table and 10' live-edge barn doors, hand-charred pine wood wall coverings (yes, each individually burnt using a flamethrower, sanded and sealed) and other modern luxuries await your stay.



Easy walking to your office, school or any of your favorite spots in downtown Troy. Of course, you'll no longer have to look for parking when you walk the regionally renown Saturday farmers market for your weekly produce shopping.

Contact us today to set up a showing!

Located steps from historic Washington Park, this 100+ year old brick walk-up was in rough shape when we purchased it in 2014. To expand the size of the tiny units, we constructed a corrugated-steel covered addition off the back and gutted all three units in order to build what may be the most unique and modern living spaces in the Capital Region! Each space features unique architectural details, hardwood floors, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryers and a variety of amenities. The property also features a beautifully landscaped common backyard with gas BBQ, security cameras accessible by tenants via smartphone or tablet and professional property management services.