Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:14 AM

246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor

246 3rd Street · (518) 302-7667
Location

246 3rd Street, Troy, NY 12180
South Central

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy. Professionally designed, constructed and managed by Collar City Collective, this incredible living space features solid hardwood floors, exposed brick and beams, custom tile, tons of natural light from 3 walls of very large windows and a private entrance off the balcony (for starters). Fully equipped kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, hand-crafted nestled live-edge built-in table and 10' live-edge barn doors, hand-charred pine wood wall coverings (yes, each individually burnt using a flamethrower, sanded and sealed) and other modern luxuries await your stay.

Easy walking to your office, school or any of your favorite spots in downtown Troy. Of course, you'll no longer have to look for parking when you walk the regionally renown Saturday farmers market for your weekly produce shopping.
Contact us today to set up a showing!
Located steps from historic Washington Park, this 100+ year old brick walk-up was in rough shape when we purchased it in 2014. To expand the size of the tiny units, we constructed a corrugated-steel covered addition off the back and gutted all three units in order to build what may be the most unique and modern living spaces in the Capital Region! Each space features unique architectural details, hardwood floors, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryers and a variety of amenities. The property also features a beautifully landscaped common backyard with gas BBQ, security cameras accessible by tenants via smartphone or tablet and professional property management services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have any available units?
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have?
Some of 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor does offer parking.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor has units with air conditioning.
