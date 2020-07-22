114 Apartments for rent in Thomaston, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
119 Susquehanna Avenue
119 Susquehanna Avenue, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1600 sqft
Sunny Spacious Well Maintained 3 Br 2.5 Bth House. Freshly Painted With New Hard Wood Floors, New Windows . Great Neck Schools. Det Garage. Close To LIRR, Shopping and Parks.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Thomaston
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,820
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
24 Hour Doorman Building .Newly Renovated, Junior 4 converted to 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths, Lots Of Closets New Wood Floors, Eat-In-Kitchen With New Floors And New Appliances , Indoor Garage. Gym, Sun Deck With Outdoor Play Area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
11 Schenck Avenue
11 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
Great Neck. Best Layout Top Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Gn South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
15 Schenck Avenue
15 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,827
Great Neck. Top Floor Large 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Great Neck South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Sunny Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath With Southern And Eastern Exposures, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful New Bath And Renovated "Windowed" Kitchen (Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, And Corian Counter-Tops). Heat Included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
88 Cuttermill Road
88 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1143 sqft
front facing bright & spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo unit with wood floors in living area, balcony, laundry in unit, 2 indoor parking spaces, in Pavillion Condo with 24 hr security, close to railroad and town,

1 of 1

Last updated March 28 at 01:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
Results within 5 miles of Thomaston

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
43-12 214th Place
43-12 214th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Modern, Beautiful, Quiet 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath condo with New Stainless steel appliances, Washer/dryer in unit, Private balcony and 4 Closets. Amenities include a Gym and Rooftop lounge. Convenient to all Transportation and Shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearview
21-24 Utopia Parkway
21-24 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated and Sprawling three bedroom, one and a half bathroom floor through apartment available Immediately. Heat and hot water included. Good credit and standard rental requirements will be requested. No pets please. Parking Available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
221-33 Davenport Avenue
221-33 Davenport Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Gas, Water, Heat and Electric Included! Newly painted 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Queens Village! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thomaston, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thomaston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

