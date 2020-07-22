Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

255 Apartments for rent in Williston Park, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williston Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
193 Hillside Avenue
193 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment with new bathroom. One parking space included.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
108 Sherman Avenue
108 Sherman Avenue, Williston Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Newly Renovated East Side Townhouse Has Fresh Paint, Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, All New Cabinets and Appliances. Completely renovated Bathroom. New A/C Units in Living Room and All 3 Bedrooms. Private Screened-In Back Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Williston Park
Verified

Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
63 Jackson Avenue
63 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mineola School District. 1st Floor of Legal 2 Family Home, Mid Block Location. Yard and Driveway Included. Half Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
95 Krug Place
95 Krug Place, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
Contact Listing Agent Lauren Grima to schedule a viewing 917-642-5036. Move Right in to this Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Colonial for Rent in the Park section in Mineola.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
215 Cleveland Ave
215 Cleveland Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2d floor apartment. Full Kitchen, LR, DR, 2 beds, full bath, Office. Landlord pays Water only. 1 parking spot

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
229 Lincoln Avenue
229 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment in a two family house. Eat-in-Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Full Bath. Parking for one car on part of driveway. Tenant pays for electric and cable. Close to Long Island Rail Road.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
82 Garden Dr
82 Garden Drive, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
1641 sqft
Move-in Ready Condition,4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath CAPE HOUSE with Central A/C, Herricks School District, LIRR Station Nearby. Big Deck, Skylight Den, Park Like Backyard.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Lincoln Avenue
101 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
$1,700
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
no board approval.Sunny Bright Studio Apartment Located In The Heart Of Mineola. Close To Lirr, Public Transportation,Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, Winthrop Hospital, And The County Seat Including Courts And County Offices.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Mineola
225 1st Street
225 1st Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,938
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**One Bedroom Apt** Gas & Heat Included**Laundry Room in the Building**Just Blocks to the LIRR, Hospital, Shopping & More! Parking Available @ $150/mo

Last updated March 20
1 Unit Available
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 5 miles of Williston Park
Verified

Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,567
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22
7 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Williston Park, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Williston Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

