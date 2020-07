Amenities

Luxury 2-bedroom apartment in historic “townhouse-style” building in Hawley-Green neighborhood! You will love the hardwood floors, extra-high ceilings, and full kitchen complete with dishwasher and free washer/dryer. Apartment is available for move in August 1st. No in-person showings will be permitted without accepted rental application. Please contact landlord for more information and video walkthrough.