Syracuse, NY
317 Mosley Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

317 Mosley Drive

317 Mosley Drive · (315) 422-2086
Location

317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY 13206
Eastwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Mosley Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area. This Colonial features a new addition with updated entrance and foyer that leads to the half bath and kitchen.

New tile floors installed throughout these areas on diagonal pattern that just look amazing. Updated kitchen with granite counters.

Hardwood floors leading from formal dining room to living room with very unique sun room behind the fire place. Beautiful hardwood staircase leading to the 3 bedrooms which have hardwood flooring throughout.

Completely remodeled bathroom with double sinks and new tile floors. New windows thought. Pull down stairs to attic, Garage, Plenty of off street parking with turn around driveway.

Tenant pays for gas, electric, lawn, snow, water & sewer.

www.pma500.com

(RLNE3213340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Mosley Drive have any available units?
317 Mosley Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Mosley Drive have?
Some of 317 Mosley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Mosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 Mosley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Mosley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 Mosley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 317 Mosley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 Mosley Drive does offer parking.
Does 317 Mosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Mosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Mosley Drive have a pool?
No, 317 Mosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 317 Mosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 Mosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Mosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Mosley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
