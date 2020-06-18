Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area. This Colonial features a new addition with updated entrance and foyer that leads to the half bath and kitchen.



New tile floors installed throughout these areas on diagonal pattern that just look amazing. Updated kitchen with granite counters.



Hardwood floors leading from formal dining room to living room with very unique sun room behind the fire place. Beautiful hardwood staircase leading to the 3 bedrooms which have hardwood flooring throughout.



Completely remodeled bathroom with double sinks and new tile floors. New windows thought. Pull down stairs to attic, Garage, Plenty of off street parking with turn around driveway.



Tenant pays for gas, electric, lawn, snow, water & sewer.



(RLNE3213340)