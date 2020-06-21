All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:30 PM

208 Bassett Street

208 Basset Street · (315) 474-1899
Location

208 Basset Street, Syracuse, NY 13210
Westcott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location. The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and built-in microwave, granite counters, and lots of cabinets. Sliders from the large kitchen open to the deck and lush, fenced yard. Want a break from cooking? Cool off in the pool at Thornden Park, or walk to the Westcott Street Shopping District which offers a number of restaurants, Recess Coffee and other amenities. Easily walk or bike to Syracuse University or Upstate University Hospital With off-street parking, and on-site washer/dryer, you’ll love all the conveniences of this home. Premises will be professionally cleaned for your move-in! Owner requires minimum credit score of 650. SORRY, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Bassett Street have any available units?
208 Bassett Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Bassett Street have?
Some of 208 Bassett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 Bassett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 Bassett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 208 Bassett Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 Bassett Street does offer parking.
Does 208 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Bassett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Bassett Street have a pool?
Yes, 208 Bassett Street has a pool.
Does 208 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 208 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Bassett Street has units with dishwashers.
