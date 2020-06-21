208 Bassett Street

Amenities

Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental your next home. You’ll love the large rooms, generous storage, and convenient location. The kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and built-in microwave, granite counters, and lots of cabinets. Sliders from the large kitchen open to the deck and lush, fenced yard. Want a break from cooking? Cool off in the pool at Thornden Park, or walk to the Westcott Street Shopping District which offers a number of restaurants, Recess Coffee and other amenities. Easily walk or bike to Syracuse University or Upstate University Hospital With off-street parking, and on-site washer/dryer, you’ll love all the conveniences of this home. Premises will be professionally cleaned for your move-in! Owner requires minimum credit score of 650. SORRY, no pets!