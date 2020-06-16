123 East Willow Street

Amenities
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse. These units are loaded with quality high end finishes and fixtures! A modern aesthetic is paired with industrial features like 12' ceilings, exposed brick, exposed spiral ductwork and rustic support columns . Modern features include the tastefully designed kitchen with white cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, quartz counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) The spacious master bedroom has an over sized en-suite you'll love! Walk in quartz slab shower, nice vanity along with a walk in custom built California Closet!