Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

123 East Willow Street

123 East Willow Street · (315) 410-0373
Location

123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Downtown Syracuse

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse. These units are loaded with quality high end finishes and fixtures! A modern aesthetic is paired with industrial features like 12' ceilings, exposed brick, exposed spiral ductwork and rustic support columns . Modern features include the tastefully designed kitchen with white cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, quartz counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) The spacious master bedroom has an over sized en-suite you'll love! Walk in quartz slab shower, nice vanity along with a walk in custom built California Closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 East Willow Street have any available units?
123 East Willow Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
Is 123 East Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 East Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 East Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 East Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 123 East Willow Street offer parking?
No, 123 East Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 East Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 East Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 East Willow Street have a pool?
No, 123 East Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 East Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 123 East Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 East Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 East Willow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 East Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 East Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
