123 East Willow Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse. These units are loaded with quality high end finishes and fixtures! A modern aesthetic is paired with industrial features like 12' ceilings, exposed brick, exposed spiral ductwork and rustic support columns . Modern features include the tastefully designed kitchen with white cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, quartz counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) The spacious master bedroom has an over sized en-suite you'll love! Walk in quartz slab shower, nice vanity along with a walk in custom built California Closet!