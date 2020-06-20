1067 West Genesee Street - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

First floor apartment built in the 1900's. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this spacious 900 sq ft apartment features beautiful wood trim and baseboards, hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, lots of natural light, and laundry hookups in the basement. Close to grocery stores and shopping. This apartment is one minute from 690 and on a main bus route. Tenant is responsible for utilities.Street parking only

First floor apartment built in the 1900's. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this spacious 900 sq ft apartment features beautiful wood trim and baseboards, hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, lots of natural light, and laundry hookups in the basement. Close to grocery stores and shopping. This apartment is one minute from 690 and on a main bus route. Tenant is responsible for utilities.