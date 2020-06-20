All apartments in Syracuse
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:11 AM

1067 West Genesee Street - 1

1067 West Genesee Street · (315) 883-2820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13204
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
First floor apartment built in the 1900's. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this spacious 900 sq ft apartment features beautiful wood trim and baseboards, hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, lots of natural light, and laundry hookups in the basement. Close to grocery stores and shopping. This apartment is one minute from 690 and on a main bus route. Tenant is responsible for utilities.Street parking only
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have any available units?
1067 West Genesee Street - 1 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have?
Some of 1067 West Genesee Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1067 West Genesee Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 West Genesee Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
