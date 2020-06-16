1000 Ackerman Ave

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management. On site laundry, parking, porch and deck- Cannot beat this one in the University Area!
Great location on Ackerman Av with tons of natural light. Building has great porches, close to campus- and to the bus stop if you feel like riding! Laundry on site, yard, porches front and back, fireplaces- its a great spot!
Application and lease required.