All apartments in Syracuse
Find more places like 1000 Ackerman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Syracuse, NY
/
1000 Ackerman Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:43 AM

1000 Ackerman Ave

1000 Ackerman Avenue · (315) 888-5279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Syracuse
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210
University Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
FULLY FURNISHED. Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management. On site laundry, parking, porch and deck- Cannot beat this one in the University Area!
Great location on Ackerman Av with tons of natural light. Building has great porches, close to campus- and to the bus stop if you feel like riding! Laundry on site, yard, porches front and back, fireplaces- its a great spot!

Application and lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Ackerman Ave have any available units?
1000 Ackerman Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Syracuse, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Syracuse Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Ackerman Ave have?
Some of 1000 Ackerman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Ackerman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Ackerman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Ackerman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Ackerman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1000 Ackerman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Ackerman Ave does offer parking.
Does 1000 Ackerman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Ackerman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Ackerman Ave have a pool?
No, 1000 Ackerman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Ackerman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1000 Ackerman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Ackerman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Ackerman Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1000 Ackerman Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz
Syracuse, NY 13202
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St
Syracuse, NY 13203

Similar Pages

Syracuse 1 BedroomsSyracuse 2 Bedrooms
Syracuse Apartments with BalconySyracuse Apartments with Parking
Syracuse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBaldwinsville, NYLiverpool, NY
Oswego, NYRome, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Near Northeast
Downtown Syracuse

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity