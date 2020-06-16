All apartments in Sullivan County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

132 Deer Meadow

132 Deer Meadow Road · (845) 331-3110
Location

132 Deer Meadow Road, Sullivan County, NY 12786

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cedar chalet adorned by 18+ manicured acres boasting lake views from nearly every room offering unmatched privacy in a gated community! With over 5,000+ square feet of living space - completely furnished - pack your toothbrush as your Summer oasis in the Catskills awaits! Enter the home through a large foyer with cathedral ceilings that opens into an oversized living area. A large chef’s kitchen that would fulfill every culinary enthusiast’s wildest dreams is also centrally located in the home’s lower level. The home’s second level features a more intimate living space and office area, as well as a massive master ensuite with private balcony and 4 bedrooms all featuring views of the lake with a large shared terrace and huge walk in California Closets. As if the inside was not enough, a screened in porch with fireplace and tv, a stone patio outside with an outdoor grill and a lakeside fire pit offer plenty of options for entertaining outdoors. Located in close proximity to many local eateries, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Resorts World Catskills and Monticello Motor Club all 90 minutes away from the GWB you could not ask for a better get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Deer Meadow have any available units?
132 Deer Meadow has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Deer Meadow have?
Some of 132 Deer Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Deer Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
132 Deer Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Deer Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 132 Deer Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sullivan County.
Does 132 Deer Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 132 Deer Meadow offers parking.
Does 132 Deer Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Deer Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Deer Meadow have a pool?
No, 132 Deer Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 132 Deer Meadow have accessible units?
No, 132 Deer Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Deer Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Deer Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Deer Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Deer Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
