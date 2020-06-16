132 Deer Meadow

Amenities

Cedar chalet adorned by 18+ manicured acres boasting lake views from nearly every room offering unmatched privacy in a gated community! With over 5,000+ square feet of living space - completely furnished - pack your toothbrush as your Summer oasis in the Catskills awaits! Enter the home through a large foyer with cathedral ceilings that opens into an oversized living area. A large chef’s kitchen that would fulfill every culinary enthusiast’s wildest dreams is also centrally located in the home’s lower level. The home’s second level features a more intimate living space and office area, as well as a massive master ensuite with private balcony and 4 bedrooms all featuring views of the lake with a large shared terrace and huge walk in California Closets. As if the inside was not enough, a screened in porch with fireplace and tv, a stone patio outside with an outdoor grill and a lakeside fire pit offer plenty of options for entertaining outdoors. Located in close proximity to many local eateries, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Resorts World Catskills and Monticello Motor Club all 90 minutes away from the GWB you could not ask for a better get away from the hustle and bustle of city life.