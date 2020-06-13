35 Park Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool media room

Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace. Everything clean and bright! Pergo flooring, newer stove, microwave, fridge, AC units and Custom kitchen cabinets w/pantry! Modern light fixtures. Elevator building; common laundry on each floor; Outdoor in-ground pool, fitness room and community room available. Walk into town; shops, restaurants, Lafayette theater, post office, etc., all nearby. Commuter's delight with NYC train station within walking distance. Heat/water included in rent! This is the one you've been waiting for!