All apartments in Suffern
Find more places like
35 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suffern, NY
/
35 Park Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

35 Park Avenue

35 Park Avenue · (845) 323-9304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Suffern
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Park Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
Wow! Freshly painted, second-floor end unit welcomes you with light and space. Large one bedroom has walk-in closet and extra window being on the end. Lovely Village views from front windows and terrace. Everything clean and bright! Pergo flooring, newer stove, microwave, fridge, AC units and Custom kitchen cabinets w/pantry! Modern light fixtures. Elevator building; common laundry on each floor; Outdoor in-ground pool, fitness room and community room available. Walk into town; shops, restaurants, Lafayette theater, post office, etc., all nearby. Commuter's delight with NYC train station within walking distance. Heat/water included in rent! This is the one you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 35 Park Avenue have any available units?
35 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Park Avenue have?
Some of 35 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffern.
Does 35 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 35 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 35 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 35 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 35 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Suffern 1 BedroomsSuffern Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJPearl River, NYIrvington, NYHighland Lake, NJAirmont, NYButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College