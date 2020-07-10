All apartments in Suffern
Find more places like 14 Dakota Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suffern, NY
/
14 Dakota Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:16 PM

14 Dakota Court

14 Dakota Court · (845) 558-0530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY 10901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do. Start enjoying the everything there is; in-ground pool, New tennis, basketball & pickleball courts and club house. There is also a lake in the community with a fountain. It really feels like you're on vacation every day. Amazing value for this Corner Tri-level townhouse with a 2 car garage! 3 deck fro relaxing. Step inside to an open and airy floor plan with tons of natural light. There is a huge sunken living room that has a wood fireplace and balcony overlooking your slice of paradise. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Step onto your private deck and enjoy the cool breeze from the surrounding mountains! Formal dining room perfect space for entertaining friends & family. Powder room on 1sr floor also. Hardwood floors, tons of closets. 2nd floor features: Master bedroom is very w/ cathedral ceilings and sky light. Plus a walk in closet. Huge en-suite bath w/ jetted tub, double wide shower, pretty vanity. Plus 2 more spacious bedrooms with an updated full bathroom. Bathrooms have been redone with koehler materials and oh so pretty. New washer/dryer on this floor also. Basement maintains family room or office. New AC. Private road recently repaved with new modern lighting throughout the community. Suffern offers an award winning school district & easy NYC commute . Easy access to the NYS Thruway, Award winning Suffern Schools, Enjoy the quaint Village of Suffern and Good Samaritan. This community has a guarded entrance with guard form early morning till 9pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Dakota Court have any available units?
14 Dakota Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Dakota Court have?
Some of 14 Dakota Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Dakota Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Dakota Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Dakota Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Dakota Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffern.
Does 14 Dakota Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Dakota Court offers parking.
Does 14 Dakota Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Dakota Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Dakota Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Dakota Court has a pool.
Does 14 Dakota Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Dakota Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Dakota Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Dakota Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Dakota Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Dakota Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14 Dakota Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYHackensack, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJCaldwell, NJUpper Montclair, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJOssining, NYSloatsburg, NYFranklin Lakes, NJPomona, NYNanuet, NYRidgewood, NJMount Ivy, NY
New City, NYHawthorne, NJPompton Lakes, NJWest Haverstraw, NYBloomingdale, NJPaterson, NJRiverdale, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNyack, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYButler, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity