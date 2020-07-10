14 Dakota Court

Amenities

Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do. Start enjoying the everything there is; in-ground pool, New tennis, basketball & pickleball courts and club house. There is also a lake in the community with a fountain. It really feels like you're on vacation every day. Amazing value for this Corner Tri-level townhouse with a 2 car garage! 3 deck fro relaxing. Step inside to an open and airy floor plan with tons of natural light. There is a huge sunken living room that has a wood fireplace and balcony overlooking your slice of paradise. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Step onto your private deck and enjoy the cool breeze from the surrounding mountains! Formal dining room perfect space for entertaining friends & family. Powder room on 1sr floor also. Hardwood floors, tons of closets. 2nd floor features: Master bedroom is very w/ cathedral ceilings and sky light. Plus a walk in closet. Huge en-suite bath w/ jetted tub, double wide shower, pretty vanity. Plus 2 more spacious bedrooms with an updated full bathroom. Bathrooms have been redone with koehler materials and oh so pretty. New washer/dryer on this floor also. Basement maintains family room or office. New AC. Private road recently repaved with new modern lighting throughout the community. Suffern offers an award winning school district & easy NYC commute . Easy access to the NYS Thruway, Award winning Suffern Schools, Enjoy the quaint Village of Suffern and Good Samaritan. This community has a guarded entrance with guard form early morning till 9pm.