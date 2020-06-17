7 Harborview Road.

7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Stony Brook
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)