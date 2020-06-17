7 Harborview Road.

Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!