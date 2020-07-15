/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springs, NY
Springs
5 Hillside Ln
5 Hillside Ln, Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$70,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5 Hillside Ln in Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Springs
Amagansett
7 La Foret Ln
7 La Foret Lane, Amagansett, NY
Rent this quintessential, private, tranquil, Hamptons luxury home set on 2+ acres in wonderful Amagansett. Enjoy the beautiful light, multiple balconies or step outside into the park-like yard and enjoy the heated, salt water pool.
Results within 5 miles of Springs
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,
Northwest Harbor
32 Whooping Hollow
32 Whooping Hollow Road, Northwest Harbor, NY
Private and Serene Setting long driveway leading back to light Filled home Overlooking 500 Acres of Secluded Trails. This light filled home was renovated in 2007 with new Anderson Windows, Porches and a beautiful Fireplace in Living room.
Results within 10 miles of Springs
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.
Wainscott
10 Oakwood Court
10 Oakwood Court, Wainscott, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Oakwood Court in Wainscott. View photos, descriptions and more!
Orient
590 Winward Road
590 Windward Road, Orient, NY
Orient waterfront home set on an acre of land with private beach features break taking water Views of the sound from both floors, balconies and all rooms.
Sag Harbor
30 Bayview Drive N
30 Bayview Ave, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Bayview Drive N in Sag Harbor. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wainscott
21 Fernwood Drive
21 Fernwood Drive, Wainscott, NY
Spectacular Furnished Home With Gorgeous Pool & Beaches Near By.
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
