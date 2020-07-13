Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY with parking

11 Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY with parking
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
$935
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Spencerport
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Spencerport
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Hilton Village II Apartments
460 Village II Dr, Hilton, NY
Studio
$705
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
885 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, newly renovated. Modern kitchens, carpeting, ceiling fans. Enjoy pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, off-street parking, controlled access. Minutes from Rochester near routes 104 and 31, I-390, I-490.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1000 sqft
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
161 Legion Circle
161 Legion Circle, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
161 Legion Circle Available 07/22/20 Available Now Beautiful 4-5 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Single Family in Greece - PLEASE READ OUR SCHEDULING PROCESS: Please submit the on line application request.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lyell-Otis
18 Robin St
18 Robin Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house on the Northwest side. Soon to be freshly painted, after all wallpaper is removed. Cleaned.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
311 Willowbrooke Drive
311 Willowbrook Drive, Brockport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Unit Features: Dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer connections, extra storage in basement, heating = gas forced air, Cooling = central A/C. 12 & 24 month leases, application fee = $35.00, security deposit = $1,150.00.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spencerport, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spencerport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

