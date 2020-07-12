Apartment List
/
NY
/
brighton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:58 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Brighton, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
26 Edmonds Street
26 Edmonds Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Rent this awesome unit now! Great location, close to all the shops, restaurants, public transportation. This apartment features a full-size kitchen. The dining room has pocket doors with a beautiful tiled ornamental fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
701 Harvard Street
701 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
4230 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this spacious luxury, Tudor style 1 bedroom apartment in the most convenient location to everything the highly walkable Park Avenue neighborhood has to offer. 5-minute walk to Cobbs Hill Park & Culver Road Amory restaurants & shops.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
274 Rutgers #2 Street
274 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent August 1st In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Included. Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking. Private Entrance & Private Basement Storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Strong
159 Raleigh St
159 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1480 sqft
159 Raleigh St Available 09/01/20 Walk to U of R Available September 1st - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WHAT AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY 1 BLOCK FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER! SUPER CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL WOODWORK,

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3476 East Avenue
3476 East Avenue, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful, 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch with Pittsford Schools! Close to all major expressways, Wegmans, Trader Joes, St John Fisher College, Nazareth College, Oak Hill Country Club and so much more! Home is not available

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
93 Scottsville Road
93 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Updated & furnished house available for rent mid August. Hardwood floors throughout, with updated Kitchen, on-site laundry & off-street parking with a 2 car garage. 1st & 2nd floor enclosed porches; 1st floor mudroom leads to back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brighton, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brighton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brighton Apartments with Garage
Brighton Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYAvon, NYScottsville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Monroe Community CollegeRochester Institute of Technology
University of RochesterSaint John Fisher College
SUNY College at Brockport