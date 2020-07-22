Apartment List
67 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irondequoit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5225 Saint Paul Boulevard
5225 Saint Paul Boulevard, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-3 bedroom single family house. Walking distance to the Lake & River. Tennis courts across the street. Unfinished basement. Refrigerator & stove available. New vanity. Breakfast bar. View of Lake from dining room. 1 bay of garage available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
240 Coronado Drive
240 Coronado Drive, Irondequoit, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1286 sqft
Rarely available single family ranch in West Irondequoit school district available July 15th! Fresh as a daisy. New paint, new carpet, sparkling clean updated kitchen and bathroom. 3 spacious bdrms with hardwood floors. Large living/dining combo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT
1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,520
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
33 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
513 Averill Street
513 Averill Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath in Pearl-Meigs - Property Id: 324202 Great downstairs apartment in a two family duplex with 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and off street parking in the vibrant Pearl-Meigs neighborhood. Hardwood floors, front porch and garden.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Greenaway Rd
136 Greenaway Road, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
136 Greenaway Rd Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available 2-Bedroom Home in Brighton! - *************************************** Take the 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Runnymede Road
45 Runnymede Road, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Ranch in the heart of Brighton! Master bedroom with master bath. Large kitchen with new custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, NYC style ceramic tile floors, and a breakfast nook.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
69 Westminster #2 Road
69 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
700 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment with open loft style bedroom. Spacious eat in kitchen with plenty of storage,garage parking. All utilities included, coin op laundry in basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
737 East Avenue - 10
737 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
834 sqft
Beautiful apartment is one of the Ellis East buildings Top, 3rd floor 1BR with slope and flat ceilings Large walk in closet + Study area with window :-) Hardwood floors throughout ! INCLUDES Heat, Hot Water, off street Parking One of the Ellis

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15 French Creek Drive
15 French Creek Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Great neighbors. Many young kids. Safe and easy to check on them. Great school. I have purchased a home and am looking to Sublet a 3 bedroom Sublet in French Creek Townhouse in Brighton.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
105 Comfort Street
105 Comfort Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Spectacular 1 bedroom/ 1 FULL bath - in sought after South Wedge neighborhood. This unit has an updated kitchen with dishwasher. updated full bath. Off street parking. On site laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wedge
22 Hickory Street
22 Hickory Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
This is it! Gorgeous 3 bdrm apartment. Two levels. First floor is an amazing kitchen open floor plan to living room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs you have 3 nice size bedrooms with great character. Totally remodeled main bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
240 Meigs Street
240 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom Lower, w/ hardwood floors, Updated kitchen and bath. 1 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer included, extra storage in private basement. 1 Small dog or 1 cat negotiable with extra fee. Non smokers. Available August 1st.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Strong
59 Stewart Street
59 Stewart Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
This property may be your perfect match! Walking and biking distance to Strong Hospital. Looking for a July 1st move in for a long term tenant.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
62 Kron Street
62 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a house. Nice size living room and formal dining room. remodeled kitchen, open front porch, hardwood floors and great storage. Off street parking and laundry hookups available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
34 Vick Park A Apt 3
34 Vick Park a, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1050 sqft
Funky Third Floor Large One Bedroom. All new wall to wall carpeting. Recently painted top to bottom. Modern updated bath with full tub. Tons of storage off unit. Built in dresser in hall. Bookshelves in Living Room. Ceiling Fan. Sky Light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Irondequoit, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Irondequoit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

