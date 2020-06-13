/
17 Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY📍
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
2716 Nichols Street
2716 Nichols Street, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
This one of kind studio, located in Ogden offers nice lot size for privacy. Apartment located on the second floor. Has 1 bedroom a living room , 1 bathroom, an eat in kitchen, a laundry room and 4 closets for storage.
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
1016 Elmgrove Road 2
1016 Elmgrove Road, Monroe County, NY
Studio
$1,800
1740 sqft
Buffalo-Elmgrove Professional Park - Property Id: 284365 Professional Office Space, ready to occupy. Cornerof Elmgrove and Buffalo Road in Gates Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.
67 Cranberry Rd
67 Cranberry Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2028 sqft
Single Family on Cranberry Pond - Property Id: 285837 This beautiful single family home is available for rent as soon as 6/1/2020! Recently remodeled, very large kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and it includes a washer and dryer! Enjoy the summer on
88 Alecia Drive
88 Alecia Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1712 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available.
19th Ward
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1408 sqft
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.
Maplewood
219 Wheatland Street
219 Wheatland Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
We have a beautiful 4 house available July 1! We take section 8 No smoking permitted No pets allowed Lease Terms: • Rent $1350/ mo. • Security Deposit $1350 • Lease Duration -1 year Rental Terms: • Property Type - House • Bedrooms - 4 bd.
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor
35-2 Hamlet Court
35 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
23-2 Hamlet Court
23 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
53-1 Hamlet Court
53 Hamlet Ct, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$815
667 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1st Floor
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Spencerport, the median rent is $644 for a studio, $761 for a 1-bedroom, $943 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,181 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Spencerport, check out our monthly Spencerport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Spencerport area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, Monroe Community College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spencerport from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.