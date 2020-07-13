Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Webster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Results within 5 miles of Webster

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
23 Hawkes Trail
23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1686 sqft
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage.

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
1506 #1 Empire Blvd
1506 Lake Road, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2860 sqft
Total rent is $1250 a month, 2 Car Garage is available for an additional $250 a month. Landlord pays electric, water, Lawn mowing and snowplowing. Tenant responsible for gas. Seller desires tenant for a 1 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4376 Culver Rd
4376 Culver Road, Irondequoit, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well Maintained 4 bedroom Single Family home for rent - Well Maintained 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
88 Roselawn - 2
88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7 Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport. Available May 1st. Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living, This house is less than one mile from restaurants, walking on the canal, nightlife, colleges, expressways, and grocery shopping. Nestled in the village of Pittsford this 2 bedrooms Large eat-in Kitchen.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
550 Kreag Road
550 Kreag Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Lovely home with option for in home business/office. Spacious and clean. Great Eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Family Room Office + 2nd Family Room or Office Space with separate entrance and additional office space. Two car garage and private back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
146 East Brook Road
146 East Brook Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2641 sqft
IMPRESSIVE & STRIKING 1941 Colonial in the sought-after Long Meadow neighborhood- Pittsford’s best-kept secret! Walk to the Canal & Village! Absolute magazine-worthy and EXTENSIVE RENOVATIONS include beautiful REFINISHED HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, walls
City Guide for Webster, NY

One of the few places in the United States to have a village within a town, Webster is a popular city in upstate New York.

Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Webster, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Webster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

