53 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheektowaga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Maryvale
970 Cleveland Drive
970 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1764 sqft
Well-maintained apartment for rent. 2 Bed, 1 Bath Lower unit located in high demand area on Cleveland Drive.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Hill
201 South Roycroft Boulevard
201 Roycroft Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
This delightful home located in Cheektowga, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious front yard with mature trees and an attached garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Pine Hill
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
156 Glen Ave.
156 Glen Avenue, Williamsville, NY
Studio
$1,650
156 Glen Ave.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
50 School St 19
50 School Street, Lancaster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
630 sqft
2 Bedroom in the Village of Lancaster - Property Id: 308585 Welcome home to the Village of Lancaster in this walkable established neighborhood of tree-lined streets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4130 Seneca Street
4130 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2930 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITES INCLUDED! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! IN APARTMENT LAUNDRY! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this rare 4 bedroom 2 bath gorgeous apartment! Conveniently located near great shopping and recreation, including the

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo located in Amherst. Close to UB, the 290 Expressway and the conveniences of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Rent includes: heat, water, trash & cable tv. Master suite.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
849 Delaware Avenue
849 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
703 sqft
Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
North Delaware
2522 Delaware Avenue, 1st Floor
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
North Buffalo - This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Meadow
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
London Towne has one bedroom apartments located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus as well as the 290 & 990 Expressways. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
469 Kaymar Drive
469 Kaymar Dr, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
2634 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath side-by-side duplex is located near UB's North Campus. The property is also close to all of the conveniences Niagara Falls Boulevard offers and has great access to the 290 & 990 Expressways.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.

1 of 1

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Starin Central
702 Taunton
702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
806 sqft
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
22 Starin Avenue
22 Starin Avenue, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1912 sqft
Unique single family rental on a park-like 1 acre beautifully landscaped lot in the heart of Central Park with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 Millersport Hwy
1337 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle path, and UB North.
City Guide for Cheektowaga, NY

"Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first." (-Mark Twain)

Cheektowaga is Iroquoian meaning_Land of the Crabapples, _but you won't find any of those (whatever those are) here today.This town of 88,226 people is the second largest suburb of Buffalo, New York and has I-90 cutting through its center. Cheektowaga is a census designated place in Erie County and spans 29.5 square miles of land. The town was formed from Amherst back in 1829, and then reformed and reduced in size in 1851 after the formation of West Seneca. Originally a rural farming area pre-World War II, once the war broke out, the post World War subdivision boom brought in major factories, such as the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. This area has since become known for its hard working, blue collar citizens that make up much of its population even today. Although the town suffered decline during the 70s, 80s and early 90s, it is rapidly growing and attracting new businesses because of its excellent location. Surrounded by Buffalo, Seneca, Amherst, Lancaster and Depew, this town is primed for an economic boom! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cheektowaga, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cheektowaga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

