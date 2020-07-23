Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Nyack, NY

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
Results within 1 mile of South Nyack

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
72 High
72 High Avenue, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1350 sqft
Charming freshly painted 3 bedroom unit in a lovely two family house located in the heart of downtown Nyack;second floor walk-up unit with separate studio/office space on first floor; parking in driveway; available immediately for occupancy; more
Results within 5 miles of South Nyack

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
357 Piermont Avenue
357 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Piermont Waterfront! Hip,stylish,freshly renovated single family home directly on the creek in charming Piermont.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Gracemere
8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1500 sqft
Delight in all that charming Dobbs Ferry offers from this ideally located, chic urban-style top floor apartment with wonderful open floor plan and stunning year-round Hudson River views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Main Street
75 Main Street, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
822 sqft
Enjoy nature and beauty while living in this convenient and highly desirable 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level apartment located in one of the only stand-alone buildings right in the heart of the historic village.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Dows Lane
4 Dows Lane, Irvington, NY
Dreaming of more space? This impeccably designed colonial set on a private acre will meet ALL your needs!! Double height foyer flows into a cozy living room w/fireplace, 1st floor office, butler's pantry, family room w/fireplace, Chef's kitchen and

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
274 Kelbourne Avenue
274 Kelbourne Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Move right into this spacious home directly across the street from the Hudson River with totally unobstructed views from nearly every room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Highway Avenue
22 Highway Avenue, Congers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1475 sqft
Totally renovated and gorgeous three bedroom one and a half bath duplex in the Clarkstown school district. Centrally located, walking distance to Rockland Lake, Congers Park, and public transportation.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Main Street 4
17 Main St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Magnificent NYC style 3BR Loft with Hudson view - Property Id: 325312 3 bedroom LOFT Manhattan style SPACIOUS MAGNIFICENT OPEN APARTMENT overlooking Hudson River (3 flight up; NO ONE ABOVE) TOP FLOOR unwind from tough day at work overlooking

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Cricket Ln
20 Cricket Lane, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools. This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
47 Depeyster Street
47 Depeyster Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Second floor apartment in an owner occupied, renovated, three family home with Hudson River views.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in South Nyack, NY

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in South Nyack provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in South Nyack. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

