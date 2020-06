Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

For Rent or Sale- ml#5047590-Location-Location! Quiet culdesac just steps to village pool and 2 blocks from the heart of town with train and bus. Complete Renovation!Brand new central air! Move right in! Beautiful Bright BiLevel-Gorgeous gourmet white kitchen, stainless appliances, 2 new neutral baths, gleaming hardwood floors throughout,4 bedrooms, great room, beautiful yard w/shed. Top rated Suffern Schools, walk to cafes and Harriman State Park with 7 Lakes!