36 Blackwatch Ct 36

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Enjoy a quick trip to summer paradise. This newly renovated Post Modern is located in a desirable private neighborhood south of the highway on a cul-de-sac in Shinnecock Hills. This Southampton home boasts 3500 sq. ft. of living space coupled with 3000 sq. ft. of stunning multiple level decking for entertaining with an additional outside shower. Enjoy the incredible southern exposure views of the heated swimming pool and brand new 8 person spa. Opening with an entry foyer that leads to a beautiful family room that is lined with glass doors for continuous light with a newly renovated fireplace that leads out to the expansive decking. Included in the first floor are 3 decorators bedrooms and 2 completely renovated marble bathrooms a spacious laundry room which leads out to a 2 car garage. The second floor has a flowing open floor plan with a gourmet chefs kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath with an additional brand new fireplace, plus exceptional outdoor space.