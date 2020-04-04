All apartments in Shinnecock Hills
36 Blackwatch Ct 36
Last updated April 4 2020

36 Blackwatch Ct 36

36 Blackwatch Court · (212) 252-8772
Location

36 Blackwatch Court, Shinnecock Hills, NY 11968
Shinnecock Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy a quick trip to summer paradise. This newly renovated Post Modern is located in a desirable private neighborhood south of the highway on a cul-de-sac in Shinnecock Hills. This Southampton home boasts 3500 sq. ft. of living space coupled with 3000 sq. ft. of stunning multiple level decking for entertaining with an additional outside shower. Enjoy the incredible southern exposure views of the heated swimming pool and brand new 8 person spa. Opening with an entry foyer that leads to a beautiful family room that is lined with glass doors for continuous light with a newly renovated fireplace that leads out to the expansive decking. Included in the first floor are 3 decorators bedrooms and 2 completely renovated marble bathrooms a spacious laundry room which leads out to a 2 car garage. The second floor has a flowing open floor plan with a gourmet chefs kitchen, dining room, living room, half bath with an additional brand new fireplace, plus exceptional outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have any available units?
36 Blackwatch Ct 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shinnecock Hills, NY.
What amenities does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have?
Some of 36 Blackwatch Ct 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 currently offering any rent specials?
36 Blackwatch Ct 36 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 pet-friendly?
No, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shinnecock Hills.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 offer parking?
Yes, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 does offer parking.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have a pool?
Yes, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 has a pool.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have accessible units?
No, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Blackwatch Ct 36 does not have units with air conditioning.
